Dame Helen Mirren doesn't believe there is such a thing as ''binary sexuality''.
Dame Helen Mirren doesn't believe in binary sexuality.
The 74-year-old actress - who is married to director Taylor Hackford - believes both men and women are part of a ''wonderful mix'' without clear differences.
Asked about the relationship between feminism and gender identity, she said: ''I came to the conclusion an awfully long time ago that there is black and there is white, and we're all somewhere in the middle in a wonderful mix of male and female.
''There is no such thing as binary sexuality, when you're male or female. I don't believe that at all.''
The 'Catherine the Great' actress feels ''very lucky'' to be part of a profession where her peers have both strong masculine and feminine sides to them that they are not afraid to show.
She told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: ''I think I was very lucky to be in my world.
''The world of acting and drama, because I think an awful lot of actors have male and female in them.
''A lot of great actors, great, masculine actors, are actually very feminine. Great heart-throbs have a very present feminine side to them. A lot of very strong female actors, have a very strong male side to them.''
And Helen is a strong supporter of the trans community.
Asked about the views of the ''older generation of feminists'' and gender identity in relation to transgender people, she replied: ''Do you mean Germaine Greer saying women are women and men are men?' 'Well, she didn't quite say that but if being a TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist] is not accepting that trans women are women then I'm not a TERF.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
Almost forensic in its approach, this smart thriller explores a drone strike from a variety...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
Drones are now one of the most effective weapons the military have when fighting in...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...