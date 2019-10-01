Dame Helen Mirren doesn't believe in binary sexuality.

The 74-year-old actress - who is married to director Taylor Hackford - believes both men and women are part of a ''wonderful mix'' without clear differences.

Asked about the relationship between feminism and gender identity, she said: ''I came to the conclusion an awfully long time ago that there is black and there is white, and we're all somewhere in the middle in a wonderful mix of male and female.

''There is no such thing as binary sexuality, when you're male or female. I don't believe that at all.''

The 'Catherine the Great' actress feels ''very lucky'' to be part of a profession where her peers have both strong masculine and feminine sides to them that they are not afraid to show.

She told the new issue of Radio Times magazine: ''I think I was very lucky to be in my world.

''The world of acting and drama, because I think an awful lot of actors have male and female in them.

''A lot of great actors, great, masculine actors, are actually very feminine. Great heart-throbs have a very present feminine side to them. A lot of very strong female actors, have a very strong male side to them.''

And Helen is a strong supporter of the trans community.

Asked about the views of the ''older generation of feminists'' and gender identity in relation to transgender people, she replied: ''Do you mean Germaine Greer saying women are women and men are men?' 'Well, she didn't quite say that but if being a TERF [trans-exclusionary radical feminist] is not accepting that trans women are women then I'm not a TERF.''