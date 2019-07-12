Dame Helen Mirren cuts her own hair with a pair of ''kitchen scissors''.

The 73-year-old actress took it upon herself to become a DIY stylist as she likes to maintain her short tousles and she would rather trim her own ends rather than seek out the services of a professional hairdresser.

Speaking on UK TV show 'This Morning', Mirren revealed: ''I do often cut my own hair. I said to the brilliant hair guy here [on 'This Morning'] Stefan, this morning, the cut that I have right now is something I did with the kitchen scissors about a week ago in my kitchen, so maybe you could clear it up for me! So yes, I do cut my own hair.''

Mirren says her favourite hair style from her long-running film career was the ''amazing'' white wig she donned in the 1995 drama 'The Madness of King George'.

She said: ''I loved my look in 'The Madness of King George'. The amazing white wig, I loved that wig and of course, the extraordinary costumes.''

The 'Red' star went on to admit that although she likes to maintain a healthy, balanced diet and does commit to regular exercise she isn't super-strict and will have periods in her life where she just eats what she wants.

She said: ''I go through periods of exercise, I'm not in that period right now, and I go through periods of eating very well, but I'm not in that period now either! But yes I do believe you have to realign yourself physically with diet and exercise, and then it can all go pear shaped and you can pull it back again.''