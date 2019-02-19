Dame Helen Mirren, Michael B. Jordan, and Pharrell Williams have been added to the list of Oscars presenters.

The Academy confirmed on Tuesday (19.02.19) that the 'Queen' actress, the 'Black Panther' star, and the 'Happy' hitmaker are among those being added to the roster of presenters who will hand out awards during this year's Oscars ceremony, which will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday (24.02.19).

The trio were announced alongside a host of recently added names including Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Keaton, John Mulaney, Tyler Perry, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd and Michelle Yeoh, who will all also be giving out prizes at the ceremony.

In the first presenter announcement, the likes of Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Whoopi Goldberg, Awkwafina, Chis Evans, Brie Larson, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu were all listed as taking part.

And for the first time in three decades, the award show looks set to go ahead without a host, after Kevin Hart stepped down from the role when some of his past controversial tweets emerged - which he has since spoken out twice to apologise for.

Following his decision, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are said to be lining up a select group of A-listers to introduce the segments rather than one host.

Sources told Variety in December, that barring an 11th hour change of heart, the show's producers are planning to focus on music in film skits due to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Dolly Parton, rather than have one individual kicking the ceremony off with a monologue of quips.

Meanwhile, ABC president Karey Burke recently said the ceremony - which will be aired on ABC - is set to feature a ''very exciting opener''.

She said: ''From what I've heard, we have a very exciting opener planned. We are not going to go straight into people thanking their agents.''