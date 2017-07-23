50 Cent is in awe of Dame Helen Mirren's ''sexiness''.

The 42-year-old rapper was completely smitten with the 71-year-old actress at the Monte Carlo TV Festival and he told her so.

According to the Sunday Mirror, he said: ''She just has this thing, man - this sexiness. Like, Hollywood - when you look at her she embodies the whole thing.

''She has an elegance that connects to the red carpet. You find out when you see her.

''I said, 'You just gonna shu shu forever. You are going to keep this going for ever, huh?' She didn't say much - but her husband was right there. It's her attitude, her confidence.''

In June, 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - was pictured on the red carpet with the veteran actress and the flirty photos of Helen shielding her face with a fan as she looked at him caused a stir, much to the delight of the 'Candy Shop' hitmaker.

He shared a photo on Instagram of some news coverage of the pictures and wrote: ''I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her.

''She knows she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL (sic)''

And 50 isn't the only younger star to have caught the eye of the 'Queen' actress - who is married to director Taylor Hackford - as Ed Sheeran has revealed he is desperate to shoot a ''love scene'' in a movie with her.

He said: ''I always loved Helen. Yeah, if me and Helen could do a love scene. That sounds weird, doesn't it? I'm not a good actor and she's a very good actress so I don't think she'll want to do it.''