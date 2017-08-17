Helen Hunt has split from Matthew Carnahan.

The 54-year-old actress and producer Matthew reportedly ended their 16-year relationship ''months ago'', with the duo said to have previously remained together largely for the benefit of their 13-year-old daughter Makena.

A source explained: ''She has been split up with Matthew for several months. They had a rocky relationship and many offs and ons over the years.

''They stayed together as long as they did because of their daughter.''

Helen and Matthew, 56, have previously split a number of times during their turbulent relationship.

But according to someone close to the pair, their romance now appears to be over for good.

The insider told E! News: ''They've split up before, but this time seems to be different.''

The Hollywood actress has endured a difficult few months in her personal life, with her separation from Matthew following the death of her father in December.

Gordon Hunt, who directed animated productions such as 'The Jetsons', 'The Smurfs' and 'Scooby-Doo', passed away at the age of 87 at his home in Los Angeles as a result of complications from Parkinson's disease.

Paying tribute to her dad, Helen said at the time: ''He was a master of reinvention, a journeyman artist.

''He knew and taught that the work doesn't always find you. You need to create and re-create the work every day.''

Helen also revealed Gordon had been teaching his decades-long acting class until shortly before his death.

The actress, who won an Academy Award for her performance in the 1997 movie 'As Good as It Gets', said: ''If you asked 100 people who knew him, 100 of them would say he was the kindest man they ever knew.''