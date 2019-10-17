Helen Hunt was rushed to hospital after her car was flipped onto its side.

The 56-year-old actress was involved in a frightening crash on Tuesday afternoon (15.10.19) in Los Angeles when the SUV she was in collided with another vehicle and ended up on its side.

Sources have told TMZ that Helen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, and her representative informed the outlet she was shaken but didn't suffer any major injuries.

The 'World on Fire' star is said to have been a solo passenger in the back of the car.

No citations have been issued for the collision, and substance use is not thought to have been a factor in the crash.

Helen is best known for starring in movies 'Twister' and 'What Women Want', and she won the Best Actress Oscar for the 1997 motion picture 'As Good As It Gets'.

But she recently insisted scooping the Academy Award didn't magically change her acting life in terms of making it easier to land ''good parts''.

She said: ''Often with women, there's a big dry spell afterwards. I heard an actress say that, for about a year you've got some wind at your back, but after that, you just go back to finding a good job.

''I don't think it's a big game-changer. It can be, but it's not like your worries are over in terms of getting good parts. I've had ups and downs.

''It was a dream come true, which is a great thing to be able to say; then you go back to work, trying to forge a career that's fulfilling.''