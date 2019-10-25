Helen Hunt has returned to work - one week after she flipped her car.

The 56-year-old actress was rushed to hospital last week after she was involved in a crash in Los Angeles when the SUV she was in collided with another vehicle and ended up on its side, but she has seemingly made a swift recovery as she re-joined her co-stars on the set of the 'Mad About You' reboot on Thursday (24.10.19).

Taking to her Instagram account, Helen uploaded a photograph of her with Paul Reiser and wrote: ''Back at work,'' followed by the praying hands emoji.

After the crash, Helen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills as, although she had no injuries, she was left pretty shaken by the incident.

No citations were issued for the collision, and substance use was not thought to have been a factor in the crash.

Helen is best known for starring in movies 'Twister' and 'What Women Want', and she won the Best Actress Oscar for the 1997 motion picture 'As Good As It Gets'.

But she recently insisted scooping the Academy Award didn't magically change her acting life in terms of making it easier to land ''good parts''.

She said: ''Often with women, there's a big dry spell afterwards. I heard an actress say that, for about a year you've got some wind at your back, but after that, you just go back to finding a good job.

''I don't think it's a big game-changer. It can be, but it's not like your worries are over in terms of getting good parts. I've had ups and downs.

''It was a dream come true, which is a great thing to be able to say; then you go back to work, trying to forge a career that's fulfilling.''