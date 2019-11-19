Helen Hunt feels ''grateful to be here'' just one month after she was rushed to hospital when a car she was in flipped onto its side following a collision in Los Angeles.
The 56-year-old actress was rushed to hospital last month after being involved in a terrifying smash in Los Angeles when the SUV she was in collided with another vehicle and ended up on its side, and she admits it was a ''scary'' moment.
Speaking alongside her 'Mad About You' co-star Paul Reiser, she said: ''It was scary.
''I'm grateful to be here with my friend.''
And Paul admitted he is also pleased Helen is still here.
He added: ''Me too.''
The pair have reunited for a revival of the 90s US sitcom, in which they play a married couple who live in New York City, and admitted they were keen to reprise their roles before they died.
She said: ''We agreed for 20 solid years that it was a terrible idea, we must never do it.
''Then, I don't know, 'Will & Grace' was good and we realised that our [characters'] daughter - who was born the last year of the original show - would be leaving home and so suddenly an empty nest seemed like [something] we could write about.''
Paul joked: ''Plus, if we waited any longer we would be dead.''
Speaking in a joint interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', Helen added: ''It would be a really slow reboot.''
Following her car crash, Helen was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills, and her representative admitted she was shaken but didn't suffer any major injuries.
Helen returned to work on the 'Mad About You' set just a week after the incident.
