Heidi Range has given birth to her first child.

The former Sugababes singer and her husband Alex Partakis welcomed daughter Aurelia into the world on Sunday (21.01.18), and the 34-year-old star admitted the couple are on ''cloud nine'' following her arrival.

She posted a picture of her bundle of joy on Instagram and added the caption: ''We're absolutely delighted to introduce you to our beautiful baby girl. Aurelia Honey Partakis was born on 21/01/18. 6lb 2oz of pure joy!Daddy and I are floating on Cloud 9 and falling more in love with her by the minute. Welcome to the world my sweetheart (sic)''

Heidi revealed last July she and Alex were expecting their first child together after conceiving on the first weekend in their new house.

She said: ''We moved into our house at Easter after spending two years renovating it and we think that was the same weekend we conceived.

''It was like it was meant to be.

''It was so special that it happened in our first family house together. It's made our home have this lovely feeling about it.''

The couple tied the knot in September 2016 and Heidi admitted in July she was hoping to fall pregnant ''straight away''.

Speaking last summer, she said: ''It has been a big year for us. Our wedding was amazing and then I had hoped I would fall pregnant straight away.

''But as each month went by, I would take a test and I got used to it always being negative. So when it came back positive it was a shock.

''Alex was asleep and I came running into the bedroom with a stick, saying, 'Is that a cross? Am I pregnant?' ''

Heidi's news comes after her fellow former Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah announced in December she is expecting her first child.