Heidi Montag didn't leave her son's side ''even for five seconds'' for the first year of his life.

The 32-year-old television personality welcomed her tot Gunner into the world with her husband Spencer Pratt 20 months ago, and for the first 12 months of Gunner's life, she found it impossible to do anything without her son, as she was a ''very intense-attachment parent''.

Spencer, 35, said: ''When we started filming ['The Hills: New Beginnings'], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent. I'm sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom.

''She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [wasn't] for 'The Hills', I don't know if she would have ever left Gunner's side.''

The reality star then praised the 'Hills' reboot - which is set to premiere on June 24 - for allowing Heidi to set ''boundaries'' between herself and Gunner, as she learned how to gradually give the tot space.

Spencer added to Us Weekly magazine: ''[It] was incredible for ... being healthy parents, having boundaries. We started with ... a 20-minute dinner with FaceTiming, checking in. It was a process.''

In October last year, Heidi posted an emotional video on her Instagram Story to celebrate Gunner's first birthday, in which she said she was a ''total mess'' over the important milestone.

She said in the clip: ''I decided not to wear makeup today because I'm a total mess. God, it's so amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing and I can't believe that it's already been a year. Wow, what a day.

''It's been the most amazing and most challenging year of my entire life. It's just been so great, every moment. I can't believe he's already 1! ... Bit emotional today, it's a big day. And I'm just really thankful. I hope you guys are all having a great day. And I'm just going to sit here crying.''