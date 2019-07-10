Heidi Montag was ''under so much pressure'' when she had her plastic surgery.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star famously had 10 major plastic surgery procedures in just 24 hours in 2009 and she now admits her decision to have so many things done was spurred by the ''negativity and hate on the internet''.

She said: ''I was way too young to make such a life-changing decision and was under so much pressure because it was the beginning of comment sections and negativity and hate on the internet. I was just really self-involved at the time - like so many young people - but I was also on TV where every perceived flaw is amplified. I think I looked in the mirror a little too much. I wish I had waited and not made a decision so young because I have long-term health complications. Beauty is way more than skin deep. I never thought that I would have any kind of confidence issues, because I was a very confident young woman growing up. But it can happen to anyone. And if you're having those kinds of thoughts and issues, it's important to seek advice from those you love and professionals who want to help. Figure out why you feel that way and what's behind it.''

And the 32-year-old television personality has urged others to make sure it is what they really want before undergoing any permanent procedures.

Writing for Cosmopolitan magazine, she added: ''Obviously, it's your body and I'm not against plastic surgery, but everyone always shows you the before and after pics. They don't show you how devastating the recovery is. I don't regret a lot of my enhancement, but plastic surgery isn't something that should be glorified. Take it seriously.''