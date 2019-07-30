Heidi Montag wants to relaunch her music career.

The 32-year-old reality stay previously embarked on a singing career a decade ago when she released two EPs in 2009 and a full album named 'Superficial' in 2010.

But after last releasing her last EP in 2012, Heidi has now said she wants to create new music with a more ''Christian vibe''.

Speaking to Justin 'Bobby' Brescia on Monday's (29.07.19) episode of 'The Hills: New Beginnings', she said: ''Before, I did pop music and that was really fun. ... I feel like now, where I'm at, is more of a heartfelt, Christian vibe. [It's] pop music, but there's a Christian message. It's just one song, but I want to do something good and send out a positive message to the world.''

And in a confessional, she then added: ''I really want to put out a great, faith-based, positive song.''

Heidi's renewed passion for music comes after her husband Spencer Pratt recently admitted Heidi found it impossible to do anything without their son Gunner, now 21 months, for the first year of his life.

Spencer, 35, said: ''When we started filming ['The Hills: New Beginnings'], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent. I'm sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom.

''She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [wasn't] for 'The Hills', I don't know if she would have ever left Gunner's side.''

Filming on the 'Hills' reboot allowed Heidi to begin to separate herself from her tot, so she now feels ready to try her hand at music again.

Spencer added: ''[It] was incredible for ... being healthy parents, having boundaries. We started with ... a 20-minute dinner with FaceTiming, checking in. It was a process.''