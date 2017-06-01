Heidi Montag says Spencer Pratt will be an amazing father.

The reality TV stars - who have been married for eight years - are expecting their first child together and Heidi, 30, has gushed about how fantastic Spencer will be as a dad.

She told E! News: ''Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he's very loving. He's very loyal. He has a great heart. He's very genuine. He's smart. He's got a great heart.''

Heidi has been broody for years but previously revealed they waited to start a family until they were both ready.

Heidi said: ''It might never be the perfect time, so we said, Let's move forward. We had all these conversations. We're older, we have more life experience. Nothing is holding us back.

''I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up. We had work obligations, like 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the UK, which I did not want to be pregnant for. I'm actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my twenties, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn't have been a good situation for us.

''I have never been more excited. The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I see I don't know anything.''

Spencer, 33, added: ''I think I'm ready. I know Heidi is ready!''

The couple are expecting a boy, who is due on October 19.