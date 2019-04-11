Heidi Montag has hit back at her sister-in-law Stephanie Pratt's ''nasty comments'', admitting their feud is ''heart-breaking''.

The 32-year-old reality TV star and her husband Spencer Pratt were slammed by his sister earlier this week as a ''toxic'' couple, and Heidi says she has experienced a ''really hard week'' as a result of the ''below-the-belt'' slating.

She said: ''It's been a really hard week for me.

''I had a lot of on-Hills drama with a family member, and that was very challenging and heart-breaking.

''I felt like there was some very below-the-belt, nasty comments that weren't even true and that was hard enough to deal with.''

Heidi claims she tried to contact Stephanie following her outburst, but says she didn't get back to her.

She said: ''I was just like, 'Hey, yeah, let's give it some time and I'd love to move forward.' Then the person didn't even message me and was, like, subtweeting me. So, it was live, 'You obviously don't want to make amends.'

''You do need to have boundaries. Family, not family, friends ... There's no way I'm not standing up for myself and my family.''

Spencer, 35, warned Stephanie there is ''something coming your way'' following her comments.

Speaking on the couple's podcast 'Make Speidi Famous Again', he added: ''If you think you're gonna walk on my sweet little angel, you have something coming your way.''

Earlier this week, Stephanie insisted she no longer considers Spencer or Heidi her ''family'' and admitted she isn't on speaking terms with the pair.

She said: ''We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms. I do not consider them my family ...

''This is me actually exiting my family. I've tried to be nice to her for 10 years because I love my brother. It never changes. They flip the switch on me and I have no idea. ... None of it makes sense.''

Stephanie also called the couple ''toxic'' and claimed Heidi wouldn't share champagne with her during a recent photoshoot for upcoming reality show 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

She said: ''We had our photoshoots for press and for the opening titles. We had three days of it that went to like 3am - they were long shoots. And Heidi had a bottle of champagne that she gave all the girls except for me.''