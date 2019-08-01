Heidi Montag wants to get pregnant in January.

The 'Hills: New Beginnings' star can't wait to add another child to her brood with her husband, Spencer Pratt, but has asked MTV when the best time to do it is and they've all agreed in the new year would fit filming schedules best.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six TV, she said: ''I asked MTV when would be the best time [to get pregnant] and they said, 'Right around January!' That's when I wanted it anyway, so it works out perfectly, because we're not filming.''

And it is no surprise she wants to know when is best as her husband Spencer revealed Heidi didn't leave her son's side ''even for five seconds'' for the first year.

Spencer - who also has 22-month-old son Gunner with Heidi - said: ''When we started filming ['The Hills: New Beginnings'], Heidi was a very, very intense-attachment parent. I'm sure some would say extreme, but to me it was just being a super mom. She had not left Gunner even for five seconds for, like, almost a year to that point. That was a major adjustment and process for her. To be honest, if it [wasn't] for 'The Hills', I don't know if she would have ever left Gunner's side.''

Even before they had Gunner, Heidi and Spencer were already talking about having a second child.

She said: ''We'll wait for a girl [to paint the room pink] ... You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby number one. So, I'm just trying to put it out there. It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned.''