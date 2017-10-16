Heidi Montag nearly had a panic attack when she left her son for the first time.

The 'Hills' star was devastated when she had to leave her two-week old son Gunner Stone behind for a few hours and took to Instagram to reveal her anxiety.

Alongside a short video clip, she wrote: ''First time I left @gunnerpratt. Don't have a panic attack! (sic)''

Heidi and her husband Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month.

Speaking at the time, Heidi said: ''We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy. It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.''

Whilst Spencer added: ''[It's] officially the most lit day of my life.''

Heidi gave birth to the little boy surrounded by $27,000 worth of crystals at the wish of her husband.

Taking to Twitter, Spencer wrote: ''Shout out @crystalarium1 for dropping off $27,000 in crystals for the birth (sic)''

And Crystalarium in West Hollywood, who supplied the crystals, tweeted from their own account: ''Congrats to @heidimontag and @spencerpratt on their new arrival!

''Sending love and blessings! We can't wait to meet Gunner Stone! ... We were honored to be a part of the birth! And we're super excited for your awesome family!! (sic)''

Gunner may only be a few days old but he already has his own social media accounts, something his father Spencer has created for him.

He said previously: ''This kid will have an iPhone at birth. I'm gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they're born, like, 'Put your finger here.' You walk around, everybody's making their own content all day long. We live in a new world where everyone's a fame w***e, so I'm happy to let him be at an advanced level. I would just like my baby to be a professional content maker.''