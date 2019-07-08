Heidi Montag believes she has learned from her past mistakes and is a better person for those experiences.

The 'Hills' star - who first appeared on the original version of the reality show which ran for four years until 2010 - admitted she has grown a lot over the last decade, and she is glad to be back on the small screen with husband Spencer Pratt and their 20-month-old son Gunner.

She told 'Extra': ''It's really fun to have it be part of our family now because it was such a big part of our relationship ... to incorporate our son, it's different this time. It's fun to learn from our mistakes and move forward in a more positive, responsible manner.''

Spencer previously praised 'The Hills' reboot - which premiered on June 24 - for allowing Heidi to set ''boundaries'' between herself and Gunner, as she learned how to gradually give the tot space.

Spencer recently said: ''[It] was incredible for ... being healthy parents, having boundaries. We started with ... a 20-minute dinner with FaceTiming, checking in. It was a process.''

In October last year, Heidi posted an emotional video on her Instagram Story to celebrate Gunner's first birthday, in which she said she was a ''total mess'' over the important milestone.

She said in the clip: ''I decided not to wear makeup today because I'm a total mess. God, it's so amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing and I can't believe that it's already been a year. Wow, what a day.

''It's been the most amazing and most challenging year of my entire life. It's just been so great, every moment. I can't believe he's already 1! ... Bit emotional today, it's a big day. And I'm just really thankful. I hope you guys are all having a great day. And I'm just going to sit here crying.''