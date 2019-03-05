Heidi Montag thought Lauren Conrad would have put their long-running feud behind her and ''been friends again'' by now.

The former 'Hills' stars fell out during the reality show's third series in 2007 and the blonde beauty always believed they would reconcile eventually, but it has never happened.

Heidi - who, unlike Lauren, is set to appear in an upcoming reboot of the show - told America's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Sometimes things happen that will change how you feel about people, and sometimes it's very permanent. I thought with Lauren and me, we would've been friends again.''

The much-anticipated reboot will also feature newcomer to the franchise, 'The O.C.' star Mischa Barton, who remembers watching the show being filmed during its original run from 2006 to 2010.

She added: ''It's weird because I remember going out with Nicole Richie and people at the time, and we would come by set when they were filming 'The Hills'.

''She would drag me to the producer van to see what you guys had been up to all day. All these years later...it sounds corny, but it felt like this was supposed to happen.''

Mischa also insisted that the show's drama comes from the fact that the cast are a close family and all have history with another person.

She said: ''I sometimes get in over my head. I didn't really consider the fact that they're all such close friends. They're family girls. They all have husbands or ex-husbands and babies...I was afraid that, obviously, the drama would land on me because I don't have babies. But the bulk of the drama comes from the history they have.''

MTV announced earlier this year that the reality show - which starred Brody Jenner alongside Heidi, Lauren, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, and Kristin Cavallari, and ran for six seasons from 2006 to 2010 - will return as 'The Hills: New Beginnings' in 2019.