Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have renewed their wedding vows and it is expected to be shown on 'The Hills'.
The couple - who originally tied the knot in 2008 - have been spotted filming a ceremony to mark their 10th anniversary of marriage in Santa Barbara.
Audrina Patridge and Mischa Barton were seen in the congregation at the wedding and it is expected to be broadcasted on the new series of 'The Hills', TMZ reports.
Heidi and Spencer welcomed their first child last year.
And Heidi shared at the time: ''We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy. It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.''
Whilst Spencer added: ''[It's] officially the most lit day of my life.''
A representative for the couple also confirmed: ''Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon.''
Spencer has big plans now his baby is born as he revealed he wanted his child to sign up to social media as soon as he arrived into this world.
He shared: ''This kid will have an iPhone at birth. I'm gonna teach this kid how to Snap when they're born, like, 'Put your finger here.' You walk around, everybody's making their own content all day long. We live in a new world where everyone's a fame w***e, so I'm happy to let him be at an advanced level. I would just like my baby to be a professional content maker.''
And Heidi and Spencer have already been talking about having a second child.
She revealed: ''We'll wait for a girl [to paint the room pink] ... You know, it took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby number one. So, I'm just trying to put it out there. It's not anytime soon, but you gotta work on these things is what I've learned.''
