Heidi Klum wants to use her husband's surname.

The 46-year-old supermodel tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz over the summer and she has reportedly now filed documents with the courts asking for permission to legally change her surname - for work and personal use - so that she matches her spouse.

According to the paperwork, obtained by The Blast, Heidi - whose surname is one of the most famous in the world - cited ''marriage'' as the reason for the name change.

The blonde beauty recently said she feels ''blessed'' to have met Tom because he's ''super kind'', ''very generous'' and she feels they are very ''similar''.

She said: ''He's really game for anything. We're very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He's super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?''

And she will remember their wedding day for the rest of her life because it was ''the best''.

She explained: ''It was so beautiful and it was the best time. We were in Italy for three weeks. I'm still wearing baggier clothes now because I just ate too much and had too much fun! ... I wish we could've had more people! It was more intimate, but we couldn't fit more people. It was great. We danced until the sun came up, and it was nice because no one's feet were hurting. It was so magical.''

Heidi previously opened up about her relationship with Tom, insisting she was tired of the age gap between herself and her boyfriend being ''shoved'' in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she said: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''