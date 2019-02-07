Heidi Klum has set a wedding date.

The 45-year-old supermodel admitted her and fiance Tom Kaulitz's plans are ''coming along'', and joked they are ''very organised'' when it comes to their nuptials because they are both German.

When asked if she has a date for her big day, she said: ''Yeah, I think we did. But you will find out eventually.''

And she joked: ''We're two Germans, it will be very organised and on time. Very, very much on time and very organised.''

But the pair don't appear to have any huge plans for Valentine's Day (14.02.19), with the 'America's Got Talent' judge joking ''every day'' feels like a celebration with her Tokio Hotel guitarist beau.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''Every day is Valentine's Day with my man. Every day is Valentine's Day, it is.''

Heidi took to Instagram in December to confirm she and Tom, 29, had got engaged after he popped the question.

She posted a selfie with Tom and her huge ring, and added the caption: ''I SAID YES [heart emoji]''

Heidi has admitted she still ''believes'' in marriage, despite two previous divorces from Seal and Ric Pipino.

She said: ''I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it. I found a great person, so let's see what happens.''

The 'Project Runway' judge previously opened up about her romance with Tom, admitting she is tired of the pair's age gap being ''shoved'' in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she said: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.

''My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''