Heidi Klum says her and fiance Tom Kaulitz's wedding plans are ''coming along'', and admitted they have already set a date.
Heidi Klum has set a wedding date.
The 45-year-old supermodel admitted her and fiance Tom Kaulitz's plans are ''coming along'', and joked they are ''very organised'' when it comes to their nuptials because they are both German.
When asked if she has a date for her big day, she said: ''Yeah, I think we did. But you will find out eventually.''
And she joked: ''We're two Germans, it will be very organised and on time. Very, very much on time and very organised.''
But the pair don't appear to have any huge plans for Valentine's Day (14.02.19), with the 'America's Got Talent' judge joking ''every day'' feels like a celebration with her Tokio Hotel guitarist beau.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''Every day is Valentine's Day with my man. Every day is Valentine's Day, it is.''
Heidi took to Instagram in December to confirm she and Tom, 29, had got engaged after he popped the question.
She posted a selfie with Tom and her huge ring, and added the caption: ''I SAID YES [heart emoji]''
Heidi has admitted she still ''believes'' in marriage, despite two previous divorces from Seal and Ric Pipino.
She said: ''I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it. I found a great person, so let's see what happens.''
The 'Project Runway' judge previously opened up about her romance with Tom, admitting she is tired of the pair's age gap being ''shoved'' in her face.
Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she said: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.
''My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
Following in the footsteps of the "Fractured Fairy Tales" cartoons, "The Princess Bride," "Ever After,"...