Heidi Klum is excited to give her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her 2019 Halloween costume.

The 46-year-old model - who hosts an extravagant Halloween party every year in New York City - is partnering with Amazon in order to give fans a better look at her costume.

Heidi - who has worn some memorable designs since she first staged her annual party 20 years ago - explained: ''This year is my 20th anniversary of my Halloween party, so I thought it would be fun for people to watch live when I get ready.

''On the 34th Street store of Amazon, I'm gonna be sitting in the window and people can just come by all day long and just watch the process if they're interested in seeing something like that.

''I thought it was fun to do a live art installation - that's what I just want to call it, because for me, it's life art, what they do to me. ... [People] can hang out there all day and watch or come in the morning and then shop and come back in the afternoon. I'll still be there. Come and watch if you want!''

These days, Heidi actually starts putting together her Halloween costume months in advance.

But the model admitted she's previously come perilously close to making some fashion blunders.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I had some ideas that maybe aren't as politically correct and nowadays you have to be so careful with what you do.

''For example, Kali is an Indian goddess. I went to India many times. I love India. I love Indian people. I love their culture. For me, for example, it was more showing one of their goddess and by no means did I want to disrespect anybody and their religion. ... So yeah, some things have been vetoed because they were not that politically correct.''