Heidi Klum's wedding to Tom Kaulitz was ''magical''.

The 46-year-old model - who was previously married to actor Ric Pipino and, more recently, to singer Seal - tied the knot for the third time on a yacht in Capri, Italy, in early August.

Reflecting on her big day, Heidi told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn't want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful.

''After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn't want to come home.''

Heidi has admitted to loving life as a newlywed, describing her husband as ''amazing''.

She shared: ''So far so good. He's amazing. Lots and lots of kissing. Lots! He's amazing. I love him.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Heidi revealed her husband bought her a piece of the Berlin Wall as a ''special gift''.

The model cherishes the gift because it represents a major significance to the Tokio Hotel rocker.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today a special gift from my husband arrived.

''A piece of the Berlin Wall that had separated East & West Berlin for 28 years.

''My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side 4 weeks before it was torn down in 1989.

''This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was unlike the country his own parents had grown up in. He was able to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope. (sic)''