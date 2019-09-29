Superstar model Heidi Klum has revealed details of her wedding day, describing the event as ''amazing''.
Heidi Klum's wedding to Tom Kaulitz was ''magical''.
The 46-year-old model - who was previously married to actor Ric Pipino and, more recently, to singer Seal - tied the knot for the third time on a yacht in Capri, Italy, in early August.
Reflecting on her big day, Heidi told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn't want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful.
''After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn't want to come home.''
Heidi has admitted to loving life as a newlywed, describing her husband as ''amazing''.
She shared: ''So far so good. He's amazing. Lots and lots of kissing. Lots! He's amazing. I love him.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Heidi revealed her husband bought her a piece of the Berlin Wall as a ''special gift''.
The model cherishes the gift because it represents a major significance to the Tokio Hotel rocker.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Today a special gift from my husband arrived.
''A piece of the Berlin Wall that had separated East & West Berlin for 28 years.
''My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side 4 weeks before it was torn down in 1989.
''This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was unlike the country his own parents had grown up in. He was able to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope. (sic)''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
Following in the footsteps of the "Fractured Fairy Tales" cartoons, "The Princess Bride," "Ever After,"...