Heidi Klum's husband Tom Kaulitz has tested negative for coronavirus, as she is still awaiting her test results.

The 46-year-old supermodel left fans concerned last week when she had to leave a taping of 'America's Got Talent' - on which she is a judge - after falling ill on set, and sparked fears she may have caught the respiratory illness as she was suffering from many of the symptoms associated with it.

Heidi then confirmed both she and her husband Tom had been tested for the virus and were isolating themselves from each other as they waited for their results.

And now, Heidi has taken to Instagram to confirm the Tokio Hotel guitarist does not have the flu-like illness, although Heidi herself has to wait until Thursday (19.03.20) to get her results back.

When asked for a health update by a fan, she responded in the comments of one of her posts: ''Tom is ok, his came back negative. I get my results on Thursday.''

Heidi told fans last week she and Tom were being tested for coronavirus after they both began to show signs of the illness.

She wrote: Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill.

''To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back.

''We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other!

''As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. (sic)''

The blonde beauty had claimed she was unable to be tested for the infectious virus at first, because doctors in her area didn't have access to an available test at the time.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she explained: ''Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my 'America's Got Talent' seat. It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people.

''I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here. I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good.''