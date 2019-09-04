Heidi Klum's husband has bought her a piece of the Berlin Wall.

The 46-year-old model was delighted with the ''special gift'' she received from her new spouse, Tom Kaulitz, because it has such a major significance to the Tokio Hotel rocker.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Today a special gift from my husband arrived.

''A piece of the Berlin Wall that had separated East & West Berlin for 28 years.

''My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side 4 weeks before it was torn down in 1989.

''This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was unlike the country his own parents had grown up in. He was able to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope.(sic)''

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge then took an apparent swipe at President Donald Trump and his plans to build a wall at the Mexican border by emphasising the need to bring down barricades.

She continued: ''''Every morning, I will look at this beautiful piece in my garden with the knowledge that walls do not need to be built... they need to come down. [peace and heart emojis] (sic)''

Last week, Heidi marked National Dog Day by revealing she has welcomed a new addition to her family, a puppy named Anton.

Sharing a sweet snap of the cute canine on her Instagram account, Heidi wrote: ''We welcome a new Member to our Familie .... please meet ANTON. #NationalDogDay #puppy #5andahalfmothsold'' (sic)''

The German star did not reveal what breed her dog is but many fans guessed that judging by his shaggy coat, grey muzzle and black coat that Anton is an Irish Wolfhound.

The pooch is sure to be a hit with Heidi's kids, Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, and Lou, 10, who she has with ex-husband Seal.