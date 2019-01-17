Heidi Klum's fiancé Tom Kaulitz designed her engagement ring himself.

The 45-year-old model got engaged to the musician over the festive period, and sources have now claimed her special sparkler was hand designed by Tom, based on her favourite colours and gemstones.

A source said: ''Tom drew the dream ring for Heidi and then went in search of the right stones. He didn't just go to the store.

''He knew Heidi's favourite colour was green, so he searched for the perfect green stone, an alexandrite, and then found the perfect diamonds to accentuate it.''

The Tokio Hotel musician even went the extra mile to make the ring unique, as the alexandrite stone changes colour in different lights, appearing green in natural sunlight, and red in artificial light.

The source added to People magazine: ''Heidi loved her ring so much. It was truly made with love by Tom from beginning to end.''

For Heidi, the engagement will mark her third marriage after previously being wed to Seal and Ric Pipino, but recently said her failed marriages haven't stopped her from believing in love.

She said: ''I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it. I found a great person, so let's see what happens.''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously opened up about her romance with Tom, insisting she is tired of the age gap between herself and her boyfriend being ''shoved'' in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.

''My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''