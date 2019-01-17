Heidi Klum's fiancé Tom Kaulitz designed her engagement ring himself, and based it around her favourite colours.
Heidi Klum's fiancé Tom Kaulitz designed her engagement ring himself.
The 45-year-old model got engaged to the musician over the festive period, and sources have now claimed her special sparkler was hand designed by Tom, based on her favourite colours and gemstones.
A source said: ''Tom drew the dream ring for Heidi and then went in search of the right stones. He didn't just go to the store.
''He knew Heidi's favourite colour was green, so he searched for the perfect green stone, an alexandrite, and then found the perfect diamonds to accentuate it.''
The Tokio Hotel musician even went the extra mile to make the ring unique, as the alexandrite stone changes colour in different lights, appearing green in natural sunlight, and red in artificial light.
The source added to People magazine: ''Heidi loved her ring so much. It was truly made with love by Tom from beginning to end.''
For Heidi, the engagement will mark her third marriage after previously being wed to Seal and Ric Pipino, but recently said her failed marriages haven't stopped her from believing in love.
She said: ''I've been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do. Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it. I found a great person, so let's see what happens.''
Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously opened up about her romance with Tom, insisting she is tired of the age gap between herself and her boyfriend being ''shoved'' in her face.
Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself.
''My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
Following in the footsteps of the "Fractured Fairy Tales" cartoons, "The Princess Bride," "Ever After,"...