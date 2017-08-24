Heidi Klum's daughters ''drool'' over her vast shoe collection.

The 44-year-old supermodel has admitted she has kept hold of some of her garments to pass on to her children Helene, 13, and Lou, seven, when they are older, although the two are ''worried'' they won't fit into their mother's shoes when they grew up.

The blonde-haired beauty told PEOPLE: ''I have a lot of red-carpet looks and gowns -- not all of them, but I have a few because I have two girls.

''My girls are drooling over my shoes. They're waiting, and they're worried that they're not going to have my shoe size. I have an 11 shoe, so they have to grow into it! If they're not that size, then they're s**t out of luck.''

And the catwalk icon has revealed she has kept her ''really special shoes'' in pristine condition, which are all ''photographed'' and ''boxed''.

She explained: ''Out of my major, major shoes, they're all photographed, boxed -- if you go into my basement, I have boxes with photos because I have really special shoes that I've worn.

''Sometimes you have maybe a more simple outfit on, but then big killer shoes.''

Although Heidi's two daughters are desperate to claim her outfits in the future, they have been experimenting walking in the stiletto shoes already.

Heidi - who also has sons Johan, 10, and 11-year-old Henry - explained: ''They go in [my closet] and wear my heels and run around. Obviously they don't fit, but they play.

''They always played, and even my boys have.''

And the style muse has revealed she was the same as her children when she was younger as she copied her mother Erna's habits and picked up on her passion for lingerie.

The 'America's Got Talent' judge said: ''I worked with one of the biggest lingerie companies for 13 years before I started my own, so I always had access to great lingerie. I have to say, even before that I think my mom also [influenced me] because she was really into lingerie, she always had a variety of different great things and I saw that. You kind of model a little after what your mom does. I think also that's why I'm very free with my body. I tan topless because I saw my mom do that.''