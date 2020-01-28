Heidi Klum has revealed her top beauty tip is to use Johnson's Baby Shampoo to keep skin fresh and clean.
Heidi Klum likes to use baby shampoo to wash her face.
The 46-year-old model learned a lot of beauty secrets from her days spent on photoshoots, and has revealed the best secret to a fresh face is Johnson's Baby Shampoo.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, she confessed her number one beauty tip: ''To use baby shampoo as a face wash - I believe it is the most gentle thing for your face and it removes everything.''
As a regular face on TV, the former 'Project Runway' presenter is adamant on keeping a simple beauty routine to remove her makeup incorporating the gentle product with other light creams and serums.
Explaining her skincare routine, Heidi said: ''It's very simple and I like it that way. In the morning I take a shower and wash my face with Johnson's Baby Shampoo. Then I apply a moisturiser, usually Mario Badescu's Buttermilk Moisturiser. If I'm going to be outside, I use a tinted sunscreen by La Roche-Posay.
''At the end of the day I always wash off my make-up. For removing eye make-up I use Johnson's Baby Shampoo. I try different moisturisers at night that are a bit richer. I currently use either Vintner's Daughter Botanical Serum or Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate.''
Instead, Heidi relies on her hairstylist's magical formula to care for long blonde locks.
She explained: ''When I'm working, my hair is constantly being dried or straightened or curled, so when I'm not working I give it a break from heat. One of my hairstylists created Iles Formula haircare collection, and I really love the shampoo and condition - I notice a real difference when I use it. I wash my hair with both products, then let it air dry to avoid heat appliances.''
However, as a natural brunette, she often likes to play with her hair and calls it her best ''accessory''.
She added: ''I've always liked to play with my hair. Sometimes I have bangs and sometime I cut it short. I think hair is an accessory - it's like a great pair of shoes or a bag. It's fun to change it up.''
