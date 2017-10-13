Heidi Klum has paid tribute to the ''brave women'' who have spoken out against Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old model ''truly admires'' those who have made claims against the Hollywood producer - who has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct by the likes of Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne - but insists these ''horrible stories'' are not rare.

She said: ''I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naive to think that this behaviour only happens in Hollywood.

''I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable.''

The 'Project Runway' host also admitted she has felt ''intimidated or threatened'' at times throughout her career and thinks most women around the world have been ''mistreated'' by guys at some point.

She told PEOPLE: ''This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world.

''I think it would be hard to find a woman - myself included - who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature.''

The movie mogul's former company, The Weinstein Company, have co-produced 'Project Runway' since 2012, but he has now been stripped of his executive producer credit on the Lifetime reality TV show in the wake of the recent scandal.

Harvey's fashion designer wife Georgina Chapman, who was left him following the allegations, has appeared on the programme as a guest judge.

A rep for the show told the publication: ''Production is already completed on the next season of 'Project Runway All Stars' with Georgina.

''We have yet to determine an airdate.''

Harvey was sacked by The Weinstein Company following the recent sexual harassment claims made against him.

He is now thought to have checked into rehab in Arizona.