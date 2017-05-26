Heidi Klum has no problem posing naked.

The 43-year-old model isn't worried about flashing the flesh in her new photographic journal, Heidi Klum by Rankin, and feels more confident with her body now she is older.

She told the Daily Mail: ''I figured, 'Why not?' Some friends of mine have said, 'Well, you're turning 44 ... why now?' And I said, 'Why not now?' We should be celebrating a woman's body, it doesn't matter what age they are.

''I have posed naked before but I've just never showed it to everyone. I feel more confident now than when I was in my twenties. I think when I was younger I was more shy and I've grown into myself.''

It comes after Heidi - who has four children, Helene, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, seven - previously revealed she likes going topless on the beach.

She confessed: ''I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I'm a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. When I go to the beach, it's in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.''

And Heidi has learned to ''embrace'' her body.

She shared: ''I'm now 43 ... My stomach has stretched in and out and in and out and in and out four times. I've breastfed four children ... You just have to embrace it, go with it, just roll with it.

''I love my shape because it's mine. At the end of the day, it's not what anyone else thinks about my body but how I feel about myself. I'm working it and owning it!''