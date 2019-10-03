Heidi Klum loves ''having a little fun with accessories''.

The supermodel has designed a Minnie Mouse headband - which is available for purchase at Disneyland and Walt Disney World - and has confessed she really enjoys dressing up.

She told People magazine: ''I love doing all of these things. I love fantasy and I love dressing up and having a little fun with accessories. There need to be people who make magical things, and I want to be that person who spreads joy and comes up with beautiful things for people to wear!''

Heidi prefers to use accessories rather than put lots of make up on and recently revealed she encourages her daughter not to ''pile on'' make-up.

She said: ''There's so much make-up and contouring these days, it's hard to keep up. But when Leni is playing in the mirror, I always say 'you're gorgeous, you don't need to pile on the make-up' I try to make them understand they look great the way they are.''

And when it comes to her own routine, Heidi credits regular exfoliation for her youthful looks, stating that bi-weekly exfoliation with Apricot Kernel Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E is the key to keeping her skin ''rejuvenated''.

She said: ''I do like a scrub. It's called Aapri. You can get it at the drugstore, because I believe it's good to exfoliate twice a week. You know, it keeps your skin rejuvenating, making new skin over and over again.''