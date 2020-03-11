Heidi Klum left a recording of 'America's Got Talent' after falling ill on set.

The 46-year-old supermodel - who acts as a judge on the show - left the set in Pasadena, California on Tuesday (10.03.20) after falling ill.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''She was not feeling well.''

Heidi was spotted prior to the taping, but did not appear onstage with fellow judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel when they entered the studio to greet the live audience, according to TMZ.

Heidi's fellow judges told fans that she had a case of suspected food poisoning - with Sofia joking she had sent Klum food the night before.

During the same recording, Howie, 64, arrived on set wearing a hazmat suit, gas mask and large orange gloves amid fears over the coronavirus epidemic. He previously admitted that he wouldn't shake hands to protect himself against the virus.

Howie said: ''I don't shake hands, not even fist-bumping. I've taken it to another level.''

Heidi is returning as a judge for the fifteenth season of 'America's Got Talent' having previously been on the panel between 2013 and 2018. She confirmed her return to the talent show, which is now hosted by Terry Crews, last month along with the news of Sofia and Alesha Dixon joining the lineup.

In a statement at the time, she said: ''I'm so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake.''