Heidi Klum is launching a brand new collection with Lidl for the summer festival season.

The 45-year-old supermodel has created the #LETSLOVESUMMER range with the German discount supermarket chain which is inspired by the bohemian looks sported at Coachella.

The capsule collection will be available from June 17 and Heidi believes there is something for everyone.

She said: ''With this collection, it was important for to me to feature a variety of trendy summer styles to suit all occasions.''

The #LETSLOVESUMMER range promises to be an Instagram worthy addition to any woman's festival wardrobe and includes floor length kimonos, paisley shorts and maxi dresses.

Speaking about the garments she has included, Heidi said: ''Whether it be celebrating the season in a playful maxi dress or just soaking up the sun in patterned shorts and an airy tunic, the new pieces I've designed are not only stylish, but will help you feel great all summer long''.

The collection features statement pieces which use eye-catching patterns, colourful fringes and flowing fabrics.

The clothing range also sees matching items for children aged one to six, the first time mother-of-four Heidi has designed clothing for kids.

The catwalk legend began working with Lidl in 2017, first releasing the Esmara clothing line and she followed that up with a festive range entitled #LETSCELEBRATE which came out ahead of Christmas.