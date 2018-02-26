Heidi Klum is ''very single and very ready to mingle''.

The 44-year-old supermodel split from her boyfriend Vito Schnabel last September after three years together, and despite originally claiming she is on a break from dating, Heidi now revealed she is looking for love again.

Heidi was a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Monday (26.02.18), and said: ''I'm very single and very ready to mingle.''

The 60-year-old comedian played 'Would You Rather' with the 'America's Got Talent' judge and showed two pictures of male celebrities and Heidi had to decided which one she liked the best.

She said: ''I play this with Mel B sometimes. We just call it 'If You Had To'.''

While playing the game, it appears she took a liking to rapper Drake after picking him over several stars including Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles and Brad Pitt.

On her decision, she said: ''I like Drake. I mean, look at that muscle.''

However, in a shock twist, Heidi picked Joaquin Phoenix over the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker and claimed she has a ''soft spot'' for the actor.

Heidi previously revealed she still has a good relationship with her ex-husband Seal.

The duo were married from 2005 until 2014, and Heidi admitted it was important they maintained good relations for the sake of their children.

The 'Project Runway' star - who has sons Johan, 11, and Henry, 12, and daughters Lou, eight, and Leni, 13, with the singing star - explained: ''It's never really easy, I guess, when you break up.

''There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we're always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do.''