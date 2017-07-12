Heidi Klum is ''definitely'' a protective parent.

The 44-year-old model - who has four children, Helene, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10 and Lou, seven, with her ex-husband Seal - has confessed she wants to keep her kids off social media sites like Instagram and Facebook for as long as possible.

Speaking on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said: ''I am definitely one of them [a protective parent]. My oldest daughter [Leni] is 13 and she wants to post her face and I always say, 'No, you're not allowed to.'

''Whenever she's in it, it has to be from the back or [hiding her face]. It's different when we do it - I feel like we're grown-ups - but I want to try and keep them children as long as possible.''

Meanwhile, Heidi previously revealed she makes it work with the 'Kiss From A Rose' hitmaker for the sake of their children but admits it is ''never easy'' when a relationship ends.

She said: ''It's never really easy, I guess, when you break up. There was probably a reason for it and it kind of takes its time but then, you know, we're always there for our children and always will be. You always make it work. You just do.''

And the supermodel - who is dating Vito Schnabel - prefers to keep a ''certain [amount] of privacy'' in her life still.

She shared: ''I feel like you have to have a certain privacy still. Sometimes I give a glimpse of my private life, or my boyfriend, but I feel like there has to be a limit to it because I don't want to share everything, either.''