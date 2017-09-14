German model Heidi Klum has revealed she is confident of making women ''happy'' with her new Lidl range.
Heidi Klum is confident of making women ''happy'' with her inclusive Lidl range.
The 44-year-old beauty has teamed up with the German retail chain to launch her own clothing line, and Heidi is sure the collaboration will satisfy a broad range of women.
She said: ''What is so amazing about this collaboration is I can reach so many women, I feel that I can make so many woman happy.''
The German model said that her clothing range will be affordable for everyone, as opposed to high-end brands, which are only available to ''four or five per cent of women''.
Heidi explained: ''There are so many designers already that are in the high-end market but that's only four or five per cent of women in the world that can afford it and a lot of these brands only exist because of their sunglasses, their perfume or their bags.
''Not a lot of people can buy a head-to-toe from on the biggest designers - it's impossible. But you can buy head-to-toe from my range for under €70, I can only do it because we are going into over 10,000 stores - can you tell me anyone else who is in 10,000 stores?''
Heidi - who has previously modelled for the likes of Victoria's Secret and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - also admitted she was conscious of adopting an inclusive approach to her designs.
She told the Irish Times newspaper: ''I'm talking to so many women out there it would be hard for everyone to wear such fashion-forward pieces.
''But in terms of cuts, I don't have anything really unusual, so I tried to go easier on the silhouettes, the fabric and the print.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Hmmm, what's this movie with Josh Hartnett and Rachael Leigh Cook on the cover?...
"Blow Dry" is a leaden British dramedy about an estranged family of hairdressers reconciling when...
Following in the footsteps of the "Fractured Fairy Tales" cartoons, "The Princess Bride," "Ever After,"...