Heidi Klum has ''a partner'' for the first time in Tom Kaulitz.

The 46-year-old model - who has four children, Leni, 15, Henry, 15, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, with ex-husband Seal and was previously also married to hairstylist Ric Pipino - insisted her marriage to the Tokio Hotel guitarist is unlike any relationship she's ever had and she couldn't be happier.

She told People magazine: ''I'm just a much happier person.

''For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.''

The 'America's Got Talent' judge married the 30-year-old musician last year and previously explained she thinks their union is different because of their shared German heritage.

She gushed: ''He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life.

''He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.''

Heidi had previously admitted she was tired of the age gap between herself and her spouse being ''shoved'' in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.'

''Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. [Tom] is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise.''