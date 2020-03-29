Heidi Klum feels as though she ''has a partner for the first time'' in her life since marrying Tom Kaulitz.

The 46-year-old model tied the knot with Tom last year, and despite being married twice before - to musician Seal between 2005 and 2014, and to actor Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 - she says being with the Tokio Hotel musician is unlike any of her other romances.

She gushed: ''I had a very busy year last year.

''It's been amazing. I met my husband two years ago. It's like I have a partner for the first time.

''If I have troubles or I'm trying to figure something out, he's an amazing listener and it's just amazing to have a partner. I'm just a much ­happier person.''

The 'America's Got Talent' judge feels as though she can ''share duties'' in her life with Tom, whereas she claims she used to be ''on [her] own'' before.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, she said: ''For the first time, I have a partner who I can ­discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life. I used to be on my own with everything.''

Heidi's comments come after she previously explained she thinks her union with Tom, 30, is different because of their shared German heritage.

She said: ''He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don't know the last time I was this happy in my life.

''He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.''

And the model also previously admitted she was tired of the age gap between herself and her spouse being ''shoved'' in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.'

''Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. [Tom] is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise.''