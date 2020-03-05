Heidi Klum is ''super excited'' to be back on 'America's Got Talent'.

The 46-year-old model - who was a judge on the show from series eight to 13 - is thrilled to have rejoined the panel for the upcoming season 15 and admitted it didn't take much persuading for her to take her seat again.

She said: ''I didn't take much convincing. I'm like, 'I'm back!'

''I'm super excited that I was asked to come back. I mean, it's so amazing! 'America's Got Talent'! It's definitely more fun being in the auditorium than watching it from at home.

''I just love sitting in that seat, I love having that power of the button.

''I missed everyone here because it's just so much fun. I do a lot of television. I have to say this is right up [there] because of the variety aspect. I love that. I also love that you never know who comes next, you know? It can be anyone.''

But Heidi is worried about being distracted from the auditionees because she's now seated next to Howie Mandel.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm now sitting next to Howie, and Howie is chatty. So it's gonna be very hard for me to focus, already I'm distracted very easily.''

Joining Heidi, Howie and head judge Simon Cowell on the panel is Sofia Vergara and the 'Modern Family' actress has fitted in well with the others, despite her initial nerves.

Heidi said: ''It's been amazing! We've only filmed one day so far and on the first day she was like, 'I'm really nervous. I don't wanna do anything wrong.'

''And I said to her, 'You cannot do anything wrong. You just speak your truth. You just say what you just saw, if you like it and if you don't, and if you just elaborate on that, that's it.

''The nice thing is you don't have to memorise any text. You know because on 'Modern Family', I'm sure she has to do pages and pages of memorising. We don't have to memorise anything. We have no ear [piece]. There's no one talking to us in our ear. You see it and you speak what you thought of it.''