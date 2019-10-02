Heidi Klum feels so blessed that she's ''finally'' found Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel tied the knot with the Tokio Hotel singer a couple of months ago and she is very thrilled she has met such a ''super kind'' man to share her life with.

She said: ''He's really game for anything. We're very similar that way. He enjoys life and is very generous. He's super kind. I just found my partner finally, you know?''

And the 46-year-old star thought her wedding was just ''beautiful''.

She added to People magazine: ''It was so beautiful and it was the best time. We were in Italy for three weeks. I'm still wearing baggier clothes now because I just ate too much and had too much fun! ... I wish we could've had more people! It was more intimate, but we couldn't fit more people. It was great. We danced until the sun came up, and it was nice because no one's feet were hurting. It was so magical.''

The blonde beauty had previously opened up about her romance with Tom, insisting she is tired of the age gap between herself and her boyfriend being ''shoved'' in her face.

Speaking about the musician - who is 17 years her junior - she shared: ''I don't really think about getting older that much - I mean, know it's happening to me, it's happening to all of us. But it's not like I wake up in the morning, look in the mirror, and say, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself. My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.''