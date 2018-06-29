Heidi Klum has posed topless for a magazine cover.

The 45-year-old supermodel bared all on the cover of Ocean Drive magazine to celebrate their 25th anniversary swimsuit issue, and Heidi has opened up about embracing her less-is-more mantra when it comes to sunning herself on the beach.

In an interview with the publication, she shared: ''I tend to not wear a whole lot of swimsuit when I am sunbathing. So I usually go for a tie-string bikini, something that has less coverage, and if no one is around, I'll wear only the bottom.

''I grew up being very comfortable with my body and very free.''

The German beauty - who was the first model from her country to become a Victoria's Secret Angel - also explained how her upbringing led to her carefree attitude and approach to nudity.

She revealed: ''I grew up in a very free environment with my parents. We'd go to nude beaches. We're very open-minded, but you can't say that about all Germans.

''We didn't have a lot of money, so we'd go camping a lot and my parents chose nude campsites, so nudity became normal for me. I loved it.''

Heidi has urged other women to follow suit and embrace their bodies, no matter their age.

She said: ''I see it like this: we only have one life. This is our life right now and and our moment, and our moment shouldn't be over after a certain age.There's not a time frame for only being able to wear a certain thing or to be in love, to go out.

''Thirty years old is not the cap and then you have to hide yourself and not go dancing anymore.''