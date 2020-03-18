Heidi Klum is ''feeling much better'' after spending a week in bed.

The 46-year-old model had to leave filming for 'America's Got Talent', on which she is a judge, early last week after she fell unwell and, although she feared she may have contracted coronavirus, she is now feeling brighter after seven days at home.

Taking to her Instagram account, Heidi uploaded a photograph of her in bed in a dimly lit room and she wrote: ''Day 7 in bed.... and feeling much better (sic)''

Heidi revealed she will find out on Thursday (19.03.20) whether she has coronavirus, while her husband Tom Kaulitz's results have come back negative.

When asked for a health update by a fan, she responded in the comments of one of her posts: ''Tom is ok, his came back negative. I get my results on Thursday.''

Heidi told fans last week she and Tom were being tested for coronavirus after they both began to show signs of the illness such as a fever, cough and fatigue.

She wrote: ''Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill.

''To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back.

''We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other!

''As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. (sic)''

The blonde beauty had claimed she was unable to be tested for the infectious virus at first because doctors in her area didn't have access to an available test.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she explained: ''Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my 'America's Got Talent' seat. It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people.

''I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here. I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good.''