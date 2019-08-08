Heidi Klum and her new husband face being fined 6,000 euros for swimming on their honeymoon.

The former 'America's Got Talent' judge and Tom Kaulitz tied the knot for the second time over the weekend on a luxury yacht, Christina O, off the Italian island of Capri, and found themselves in trouble on Monday (05.08.19) after allegedly diving into the waters of Capri's famous Blue Grotto shortly before sunset.

People are permitted to visit the grotto by boat, but swimming is strictly forbidden.

A statement obtained by RadarOnline.com said: ''Last night at 5:30 pm Heidi Klum and some friends, there were 20 people, drove to the Blue Grotto, where she took a bath.

''As we know that this is forbidden, but this time the Italian police stopped them outside. ''

The couple - who wed for the first time in a secret ceremony in February - will now face having to pay a hefty fine.

This isn't the first time the pair have gone for a dip in the grotto as last year, the 46-year-old model shared a video of herself and Tom having a splash while being serenaded by an unknown singer.

The couple had kept their marriage private from their fans until last month, when they revealed they had obtained their marriage licence.

A source explained at the time: ''It was purely an impulsive, in the moment thing. They need a marriage license in the US to make things legal here before their summer nuptials, but they went a step further and said their 'I dos' to one another.

''The February 22 date was significant because it was their year anniversary. And they just couldn't wait to be husband and wife, so on the spur of the moment they went through with it.''