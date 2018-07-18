Heidi Klum credits regular exfoliation for her youthful looks.

The 45-year-old model rose to fame in the late 1990s, and after over two decades in the business and four children - Helene, 14, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight, all of whom she has with her ex-husband Seal - she still looks as youthful as ever.

And now, the blonde beauty has revealed the secret to her timeless beauty, stating that bi-weekly exfoliation is the key to keeping her skin ''rejuvenated.''

She said: ''I do like a scrub. It's called Aapri. You can get it at the drugstore, because I believe it's good to exfoliate twice a week. You know, it keeps your skin rejuvenating, making new skin over and over again.''

The scrub Heidi uses contains Apricot Kernel Oil, Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, which help to exfoliate and cleanse the skin, as well as getting rid of dead skin on the body and face.

But aside from scrubbing, the beauty admits she doesn't do much else to keep her skin in check, aside from applying a buttermilk cream moisturiser, and making sure to keep make-up to a minimum when she isn't working.

Speaking to E! News, she added: ''I try to keep it simple, [but] I love Mario Badescu Buttermilk Creme.''

Her comments come after she recently revealed another of her secrets to looking good - eating early with her brood.

She said: ''I start with smoothies and, you know, I do three big meals. But really, my last one is at 6 pm. I eat with my kids. I think that also helps a little bit. I don't eat at, like, 8 or 9 at night, because when you do that, and then you have a few glasses of wine, then it sits there in your stomach and you go to sleep. I think when you eat a little on the earlier side, it has time to digest and I think it is a little better for your body.''