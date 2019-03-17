Heidi Klum encourages her daughter not to ''pile on'' make-up.

The 45-year-old model and TV personality - who has children Leni, 14, Henry, 13, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight with ex-husband Seal - admitted that she tries to install body positive ideas in to her oldest child and urges the teenager not to hide her natural beauty with cosmetics.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she said: ''There's so much make-up and contouring these days, it's hard to keep up.

''But when Leni is playing in the mirror, I always say 'you're gorgeous, you don't need to pile on the make-up' I try to make them understand they look great the way they are.''

The former 'Project Runway' host went on to explain that while she occasionally struggles to find the balance between motherhood and her career, she loves parenting and prasied her youngest daughter Lou's musical talents.

She said: ''It's hard to find a balance [between career and family] but I'm not the only mother who has a hard time with that. I love being a mum.

''My youngest daughter Lou is really musically gifted - she actually performed with Seal before in front of 16,000 people. She just rocked it and wasn't even nervous.''

Heidi split from Seal in 2012 and is now engaged to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, and although the pair only got engaged ten months after their romance began, the blonde beauty would have married him on the day they met.

She said: ''We met in February 2018 - and honestly I would have married him that day probably! I was surprised when he asked, but I was kind of thinking it was going that way because we just clicked.''