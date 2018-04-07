Heidi Klum is ''embracing'' her age and doesn't believe in holding onto the past.
Heidi Klum isn't ''searching for a fountain of youth'' and is ''embracing'' her age.
The 44-year-old supermodel - who is known for her youthful looks - doesn't believe in holding onto the past and is content with getting older and how her body will change.
She said: ''My nose would grow like Pinocchio's if I said that I didn't feel some pressure about ageing, as I am constantly asked about it. I'm in the public eye, and there's more scrutiny because of that. I can look at photos of when I was 24, and of course I am going to look different now at 44 and having had four children - but, again, it's about being comfortable with yourself and what you see in the mirror. I'm not trying to hold on to the past or searching for a fountain of youth. We are all going to age, so I'm trying to embrace that, but not without a bit of a fight. If I could go back in time, I would appreciate each moment more. When I was younger, I was always looking ahead and how to get there faster. Now I wish I had really been more present during each moment to fully enjoy and savour them.''
And Heidi - who has Helene, 13, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight - thinks confidence is ''sexy''.
She told Maxim magazine: ''Confidence is sexy. There's something alluring about a person that just seems at ease and comfortable with themselves. It's something we should all strive for.''
