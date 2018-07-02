Heidi Klum's secret to looking good is eating with her children.

The 45-year-old supermodel - who has Helene, 14, Henry, 12, Johan, 11, and Lou, eight - believes the secret to keeping in trim shape is eating early.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I start with smoothies and, you know, I do three big meals. But really, my last one is at 6 p.m. I eat with my kids. I think that also helps a little bit. I don't eat at, like, 8 or 9 at night, because when you do that, and then you have a few glasses of wine, then it sits there in your stomach and you go to sleep. I think when you eat a little on the earlier side, it has time to digest and I think it is a little better for your body.''

Meanwhile, Heidi previously insisted she doesn't have a ''specific diet'' but tries to eat as healthily as possible.

She added: ''I don't really have a specific diet. I just eat really healthily. I like to run on the treadmill a little bit, but really for me, it's all from the inside out. It's all, you know, you are what you eat. You hear it all the time, and I really do believe that. I start with great smoothies in the morning, I also have four children. So, we cook a lot. I don't really eat out a lot. I think when you eat out a lot, or you order food in a lot, then it kind of gets a little tricky, because you don't know what people are putting in there. So, I cook a lot. I know what goes into the food. It's always fresh food.''