Heidi Klum has a fever and a cough, but is unable to be tested for coronavirus.

The 46-year-old supermodel left fans concerned this week when she had to leave a taping of 'America's Got Talent' - on which she is a judge - after falling ill on set, and has now sparked fears she may have caught the flu-like virus as she is suffering from many of the symptoms associated with coronavirus.

However, Heidi claims she cannot be tested for the infectious virus, because doctors in her area don't have access to an available test.

In a video on her Instagram Story, she explained: ''Hi everyone, I just wanted you to know why I have not been sitting in my 'America's Got Talent' seat. It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose. Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people.

''I hope it's just a cold, I would love to do the corona test but there just isn't one here. I've tried with two different doctors and I just can't get one. Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don't feel good.''

Heidi's illness comes after 'America's Got Talent' became one of several shows to axe filming in front of live studio audiences, in order to try and limit the gathering of large crowds which could further the spread of coronavirus.

The production company Fremantle said in a statement: ''Due to the ongoing global situation around COVID-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimise the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences.

''Effective immediately, we will refrain from filming in front of live audiences for our current productions 'America's Got Talent' and 'Family Feud'. As live audiences are integral to the format of 'The Price Is Right', we will be suspending production for the short term. For similar reasons, we will be postponing the start of production for season two of 'Card Sharks'. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and determine the appropriate time to resume normal course of business.''