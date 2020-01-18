Heidi Klum has insisted she would never try to ''negate or question Gabrielle Union's truth''.

The 46-year-old model recently insisted she had an ''amazing experience'' working on 'America's Got Talent' after Gabrielle complained about a ''toxic'' culture, racial bias and discrimination during her own time on the show.

However, Heidi has now clarified that she did not mean to negate Gabrielle's experiences.

She told PEOPLE: ''Recently, a reporter asked me to share my thoughts about Gabrielle Union's experiences while working as a judge on 'America's Got Talent'. I told the reporter that I had not experienced similar issues while I was a judge on the show -- my experience was a positive one. I can only speak of my own truth, and by no means is that meant to negate or question Gabrielle's truth.

''I am aware that my experience may not be the same as Gabrielle's. What I can tell you is that I am a fierce advocate for all people, no matter their race, age, religion, gender or sexuality. Everyone should be treated equally and with utmost respect.''

The star - who was previously married to musician Seal - added: ''Personally, I have experienced very hurtful things while being married to a man of colour and having three beautiful children with him. While everyone's challenges are different, I want nothing more than for a just world and for people to be kinder to one another.''

Gabrielle departed the show alongside Julianne Hough in November last year, and later met with NBC representatives for a five hour meeting, in order to push for ''real change'' on the show.

She tweeted after the meeting: ''We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.

''I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.''

NBC have promised to make a ''further investigation'' into the 'Bring It On' star's complaints and hailed the meeting as ''candid and productive''.

They said in a statement: ''The initial conversation was candid and productive.

''While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.''

The broadcaster reportedly plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and 'AGT' creator Simon Cowell will be probed and likely asked to make some changes.

A source said: ''The ball is in NBC's court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show.''