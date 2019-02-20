Heidi Klum has shared an emotional video to say farewell to her time as a judge on 'America's Got Talent'.

The 45-year-old model has been a judge on the talent competition for six years, and after it was recently revealed she will no longer be gracing the judging panel, she has taken to social media to post a touching video filled with some of her best moments on the show.

Over the top of the clips - which were all taken from the programme - Heidi spoke about the day she learned she was getting the job.

She said in the video: ''I was asked by 'America's Got Talent' to come in for a meeting. I didn't hear anything afterwards until I saw in the newspaper that Melanie Brown got the job. I'm like, 'Darn, I lost it! I'm not getting it.'

''Two weeks before the show started shooting they called me and said, 'We want to hire you as one of the judges.' And I said, 'But you already booked Mel. I saw it in the newspaper.' And they said, 'Well, guess what? For the first time, we have four judges.' I was like, 'Hallelujah!'''

The blonde beauty also tweeted a slideshow of pictures of herself and her fellow judges - show creator Simon Cowell, comedian Howie Mandel, and Spice Girls star Mel B, who is also leaving the show - where she spoke about the ''amazing'' time she's had as a judge.

She captioned the snaps: ''I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past 6 years have been while working on @AGT ... I love my fellow judges, our hosts & AMAZING CREW ... It's been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much! I will be watching and voting from home! (sic)''

Earlier this month, it was revealed Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union are set to replace Heidi and Mel.